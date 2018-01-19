New UVa Women's Tennis Coach Sara O'Leary Excited About the Cavaliers

Sara O'Leary is in her first season as the UVa head coach

New UVa women's tennis head coach Sara O'Leary was coaching her first match with the Cavaliers on Thursday night at the Boar's Head Sports Club.

O'Leary replaces Mark Guilbeau, who resigned after twelve seasons at Virginia.

The Wahoos return eight players from last years squad, which went 11-13 overall, and 7-7 in the ACC.

Virginia lost its season opener 5-2 against Old Dominion, but O'Leary says she has seen a lot of promise from her team.

"They're an amazing group," says O'Leary. "We've been working really hard on the culture of the program, and getting them to trust each other, and trust us as coaches. It's been an amazing experience so far."

Sophomore Rosie Johanson says, "They're awesome. They bring so much energy and positivity on the court. It's just really great to play with them."

Virginia will play at Boston College on Sunday.