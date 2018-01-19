New UVa Women's Tennis Coach Sara O'Leary Excited About the Cavaliers

New UVa Women's Tennis Coach Sara O'Leary Excited About the CavaliersPosted: Updated:
Sara O'Leary and the UVa women's tennis team
Sara O'Leary is in her first season as the UVa head coach
UVa assistant coach Gina Suarez-Malaguti
New UVa Women's Tennis Coach Sara O'Leary Excited About the CavaliersMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story