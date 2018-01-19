Charlottesville City Council Looks at How to Best Spend Money During Retreat

Charlottesville City Councilors have a lot of work ahead of them as they start to plan where the city's money will be allocated toward for the 2019 budget.

City Council's first day of the retreat was on Thursday, January 18, during which they discussed protocols for meetings and how to work better together as a team.

For day two of the retreat, which was on Friday, January 19, councilors discussed the best means of spending city funds. The 2019 fiscal year budget runs from July of 2018 through January of 2019. On Friday, councilors said that they want the community to weigh in on how the money should be spent.

The city's capital improvement program has $24.12 million to allocate in different areas needing work. Some of those areas include improvements on West Main Street, city parking structures, and court projects that involve the county.

Several councilors say the biggest concern is creating more affordable housing in Charlottesville.

"It's pretty clear that we have some real priorities that are broad in our community,” says Councilor Heather Hill. “I think that comes into the form of our housing crisis as well as infrastructure and for me that's not only just our roads and bridges, but also our school system."

During the retreat, councilors also said they were considering allowing 16 people time at the podium during public comment at council meetings.

They also want to continue having conversations outside of council chambers as well by visiting neighborhoods throughout the city and allowing people to voice their concerns.

The next council work session is February 1.