Charlottesville Continues Monitoring Belmont Bridge as Clumps of Rust Fall

Questions about the safety of Charlottesville's Belmont Bridge are popping up again.

Clumps of rust have recently fallen from the bridge’s girders and onto the parking area below. According to the city, these pieces of rust likely fell because of the recent ice and snow.

Some people claim the problem is not the weather, but the crumbling and aging bridge.

City workers recently installed plywood underneath the bridge to catch the rust so it wouldn't fall onto people or cars. However, there are still areas of the bridge that aren't covered by the wood.

Barbie Brannock, owner of the nearby Barbie's Burrito Barn, said Charlottesville should put up signs in the parking lot to warn people of the falling debris.

"That’s kind of scary. I mean if a person got hit with something from the bridge from that height I think it would be very bad," she said.

"We meet with the structural engineer next week, and then we do some kind of routine walk through, and then if that needs to be contended or fixed he will be able to identify that and let the city know," said Alexander Ikefuna, director of Neighborhood Development Services.

Brannock believes the city needs to stop putting a Band-Aid on the problem and build a new bridge.

Ikefuna said the Belmont Bridge is safe to walk and park under, but the city will be taking another look at the bridge.

Neighborhood Development Services is asking Charlottesville City Council to hold a public hearing on the final design of the new bridge in May. Until then, the city says workers will continue to make improvements on a case-by-case basis.