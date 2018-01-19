2 Men Accept Plea Agreements in Connection to Lake Monticello Road Shooting

Three men could face at least 30 years in prison for their involvement with a shooting and attempted robbery that occurred in Fluvanna in November of 2016.

John Abbitt and Thomas Jackson accepted plea agreements on Friday, January 19, for their role in the incident that occurred in 2016. A third defendant, Gary Blowe, was tried by a jury 10 days ago and convicted of his charges.

Police say gunfire erupted back in November 2016 after owners of a private garage on Lake Monticello Road walked in on an attempted robbery.

The men involved were charged with burglary, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. However, the commonwealth's attorney amended charges for both defendants after the trial of co-defendant Gary Blowe found him to be the shooter in the incident.

“The amendments were because we originally charged conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery - having tried the case last week for two days, we saw the evidence and their plan was to come steal guns, not to come commit a robbery, they thought the place would be empty and they would steal the guns,” says Jeff Haislip, Fluvanna County’s commonwealth attorney.

The commonwealth's attorney says, thankfully, the victims in the case are still alive, they were way off the road, and able to defend themselves against these individuals.

Pending a pre-sentencing report, the three defendants could face over 30 years in prison. They are scheduled to appear back in court on May 11 for sentencing.

A fourth suspect - Dante Givens - is scheduled for a new arraignment hearing next month.