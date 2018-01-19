Protester Enters Guilty Plea In Connection to Justice Park KKK Rally

Officers in riot gear facing off with protesters on East Jefferson Street after a rally by a KKK group in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)

A protester arrested following a Charlottesville rally by a KKK group is pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Jordan Romeo entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in Charlottesville General District Court Friday, January 19.

Authorities had also charged Romeo with assaulting a law enforcement officer, however the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney announced that it requested to nolle prosequi that offense – meaning, the prosecution would not move ahead with its case.

The charges stem from July 8, 2017, after supporters and members of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan had a short rally in Justice Park. Romeo was accused of kicking a police officer.

The judge handed down a jail sentence of 105 days, but with all of those days suspended, on the condition that Romeo completes 80 hours of community service and is in good behavior for a period of two years.

The prosecution said the arresting officer that was assaulted agreed with a sentence involving an alternative to incarceration.

01/19/2018: Release from the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - On January 19, 2018, Jordan Romeo appeared before a judge of the Charlottesville General District Court on charges of Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

These charges arose out of the July 8, 2017 KKK rally in the City of Charlottesville. In the aftermath of the rally, as officers were attempting to take several disorderly individuals into custody, the defendant was alleged to have kicked a Charlottesville police officer.

After a review of the evidence in this particular case, the commonwealth moved to nolle prosequi the assault and battery of a law enforcement officer warrant and Ms. Romeo pled guilty to disorderly conduct, a class I misdemeanor.

Ms. Romeo received a jail sentence of 105 days with all of those days suspended, conditioned upon her completion of 80 hours of community service and her good behavior for a period of two years.

Despite the commonwealth's expected evidence in this case, the arresting officer that was assaulted agreed with a sentence involving an alternative to incarceration.

Allegations of assaultive behavior directed towards law enforcement officers engaged in the lawful performance of their duties are extremely significant events and will be investigated and prosecuted as the serious offenses that they are.