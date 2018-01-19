Businesses Team Up to Refill Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is getting some support from area businesses for a canned food drive.

A number of these businesses are now collecting food and monetary donations for the food bank. The drive was started by jubilee family chiropractic and includes Harper All State Insurance, Hunter Wyant State Farm, Union Bank, Kumon Learning, and Food Lion.



"What we do with the businesses we partner with is we ask them to come up with a goal, a number of cans or food items donated as well as monetary donations we know a lot of people would rather do that than go out shopping for some cans so combined I hope what we see is we reach over 1,000 cabs this year," Dr. Lisa Williams of Jubilee Chiropractics, said.

The businesses will be collecting donations until Jan. 25. The food and cash will be given to the food bank Jan 26.

01/19/2018 Release from the Charlottesville Radio Group:

After the holidays, food donations drop off for organizations providing food for those in need. The entire month of January is celebrated as National Canned Soup Month; everyone can help!

From now until January 25th, Jubilee Family Chiropractic and specific local businesses are encouraging and accepting donations to serve the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Come help us, be a blessing to others.

Businesses partnering to raise food:

Jubilee Family Chiropractic: 1770 Timberwood Blvd #103 22911

Harper Allstate Insurance Agency: 1532 Insurance Ln. 22911

Union Bank: 3290 Worth Crossing 22911

Kumon Learning Center of Charlottesville: 225 Connor Dr. 22911

Food Lion: 1740 Timberwood Blvd. 22911

Hunter Wyatt State Farm Insurance: 6420 Seminole Trail #6 22923

Items needed include: Canned goods (fruit, veggies, sauce, meat, soups), pasta, peanut butter, 100% juice, rice, and paper products. Each donation location is also able to accept monetary donations for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank as well.

Items that cannot be accepted are: glass jars, unlabeled cans, opened/rusty items, homemade items, expired items. All donations will be transported to Jubilee Family Chiropractic and combined for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank the morning of January 26th.

For more information on how to get involved this year, or to become a 2019 collection location, email teamjubileefamily@gmail.com.