Court Motions Delayed in Perjury Case Against Jason Kessler

The perjury case against the man behind the Unite the Right rally is being delayed because of a scheduling conflict.

Jason Eric Kessler was scheduled to appear for a motions hearing in Albemarle Circuit Court Friday, January 19. He is charged with one felony count of perjury.

Prosecutors believe Kessler made a false statement to a magistrate at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail about an altercation on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. Kessler claimed James Justin Taylor assaulted him on January 23, 2017, and that he punched back in self defense. Authorities said the incident was caught on camera, and that it refuted Kessler’s version of what happened.

The self-described white activist entered a guilty plea on a misdemeanor charge of assault on April 6, 2017.

Kessler’s attorney is seeking to have the perjury case tried in a different court. The judge was expected to take up that motion Friday, but was unable due to an ongoing civil trial. The court has rescheduled the motions hearing for January 30.

A two-day jury trial is currently scheduled for March 20.