JMU Men's Basketball Rallies for 85-74 Overtime Win against Elon

The James Madison men's basketball team erased a 10-point deficit in the final 90 seconds, and the Dukes rallied to beat Elon 85-74 in overtime on Thursday night at the Convocation Center.

The victory snaps a six-game losing streak for JMU.

Freshman Darius Banks scored a career-high 20 points and pulled down a personal best 15-rebounds for the Dukes.

Stuckey Mosley added 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

James Madison (5-15, 1-6 CAA) will be back in action on Sunday at home against Drexel.