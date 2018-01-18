2 Virginia Beats Georgia Tech 64-48 for Ninth Straight Win

UVa's Isaiah WIlkins was back in his hometown of Atlanta

The #2 ranked Virginia basketball team won its ninth straight game beating Georgia Tech 64-48 in Atlanta on Thursday night.

Redshirt Freshman De'Andre Hunter came off the bench to lead Virginia in scoring with 17 points. Ty Jerome had 12 points, while Kyle Guy and Devon Hall each scored eleven.

Georgia Native Isaiah Wilkins had nine points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

UVa (17-1, 6-0 ACC) limited the Yellow Jackets to 40.5 percent shooting and forced 18 turnovers. Virginia shot 46.6 percent.

The Cavaliers held Georgia Tech to just 19 points in the first half building a nine point lead at halftime.

Virginia slowly pulled away in the second half, outscoring Georgia Tech 44-20 in the paint.

The Wahoos have held eight of their eighteen opponents to less that 50 points this season, and they have the top-ranked scoring defense in the nation.

Georgia Tech has its four game win streak snapped and falls to 3-2 in the ACC and 10-8 overall.

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday at Wake Forest.

Tip-off is set for six o'clock in Winston-Salem, NC.