Proposed Bill to Outlaw Leaving Pets in Extreme Weather to go Before Subcommittee

A bill that would make it illegal to leave dogs outside in extreme temperatures is about to go before a subcommittee in Richmond.

House bill 646 would make it illegal to tether pets outdoors when the temperature drops below 32 degrees or rises above 85 degrees.

Owners who do so could face a fine of up to $150.

The Houses and Wood of Straw Project helps shelter dogs in Charlottesville and surrounding counties.

Volunteers are asking for people’s help to get the bill passed.

"We're asking that people call their delegates, you know we always get questions on our social media and just in person like how can this be legal people cannot believe that its legal but it is and the only way we're going to make a change is if we get the law changed,” Kimberly Hawk of HOWS Project said.

A similar bill was killed in a house subcommittee last year. That same committee is set to take up the bill on Monday, Jan.22.