Environmental Nonprofit Says Bremo Bluff Contains Rampant Pollutants

The Southern Environmental Law Center says leaking coal ash pits in Virginia have not been fairly analyzed for pollution.

Coal ash is the waste left behind after coal has been burned, which can pollute nearby rivers and ground water.

The SELC says Bremo Bluff in Fluvanna County is one of the hardest-hit spots in the state, with arsenic at 20 times the allowable level. The center says people should be asking their delegates for change while the General Assembly is in session, since excessive arsenic has been linked to causing several types of cancers and many diseases.

"It is right next to the James River, and these contaminants are getting into the James River,” says Nate Benforado. “So if you like fishing, if you like hunting, if you like recreating in the James River, you really should pay attention to this issue."

The center is asking Dominion Energy to close the ash pits as soon as possible. Dominion has not yet responded to a request for comment.