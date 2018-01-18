Charlottesville Officials Discuss Protocols During Retreat

Members of Charlottesville City Council are discussing protocols for meeting and the city budget.

Councilors, City Manager Maurice Jones, and officials with the University of Virginia met at Morven Farms Thursday, January 18.

They talked about working together as a team, as well as looking at meeting-format proposals from councilors Wes Bellamy and Kathy Galvin.

"We're going to focus on kind of how we're going to work together as a new council and as a team, both in terms of our meeting protocols and just other guidelines we want to be putting in place for ourselves," said Charlottesville Vice Mayor Heather Hill.

This was the first retreat for Hill and Mayor Nikuyah Walker, who were both elected to City Council in November.

Councilors will reconvene on Friday, December 19, to talk about Charlottesville’s budget.