Next Charlottesville Police Chief to Earn Upward of $100,000

NBC29 has obtained documents through a Freedom of Information Act request detailing what Charlottesville is budgeting to pay its next police chief, and how that compares with the salaries of those who recently held the position.

The salary range for the next chief will be somewhere between $110,000 and $145,000 a year.

In comparison, interim Chief Thierry Dupuis is being paid at a rate equivalent to a yearly salary of $131,000.

Chief Al Thomas left the department earning $134,000 a year.

And former Chief Tim Longo retired from the force making $145,000 a year.