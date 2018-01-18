Staunton Man Convicted in Morris Mill Rd. Murder Receives Life Sentence

A Staunton man who admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend's fiancé will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Christopher Luke Simmons pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, abduction, armed breaking and entering, use of a firearm in the commission of murder and use of a firearm in an abduction in Augusta Circuit Court on September 21, 2017.

Simmons broke into his ex-girlfriend's home on Morris Mill Road the evening of December 17, 2016. He then hid and waited with zip-ties, a gun, and ammunition. The woman and her fiancé, 50-year-old Christopher Jon Miller, returned and were in the bedroom when Simmons confronted them.

Simmons fatally shot Miller, drove off, and then ran off into a field along Berry Farm Road.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, SWAT, and negotiation teams spent several hours engaged in a standoff with Simmons.

Law enforcement were able to take Simmons into custody a little before 7 a.m. December 18.

Thursday, January 18, a judge sentenced the 37 year old to life in prison for the murder. He also received an additional 36 years behind bars for the additional charges.

Simmons offered an emotional apology to the court during his sentencing Thursday, saying, "I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done and the hurt and pain that I caused ya’ll.”