New Townhouse Complex Coming to Belmont Neighborhood

Southern Development Homes is constructing the new homes

Construction is underway on a new townhouse complex in Charlottesville's Belmont neighborhood.

Belmont Station Townhomes will be off Carlton Avenue and are being built by Southern Development Homes and will contain options of three or four bedroom units.

The townhomes are expected to be around 2,000 square feet and sell for more than $300,000.

A date of intended completion has not yet been announced.