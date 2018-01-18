Former Charlottesville Police Officer Appears in Court Behind Closed Doors

The former Charlottesville police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman was back in court on Thursday, January 18, but the hearing was done behind locked doors.

Christopher Seymore is facing two counts of forcible sodomy, and was fired from the department after the allegations came to light.

Ronna Gary, the victim, filed a complaint to the police department after she says he forced her to perform sex acts - once while he was on duty. Deputy Chief of Police Gary Pleasants says that Seymore was on a call for service when he came into contact with Gary, who was not involved with the call to which Seymore was responding.

Thursday's hearing was closed in part because of the state's rape shield law, and so that the judge could review documents from sealed files.

Information held in the sealed files may not be disclosed to the public until the case goes to trial.

That date is set for May 5, 2018.