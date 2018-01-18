Waynesboro Inmate Receives More Jail Time for 2017 Escape

An inmate that escaped Middle River Regional Jail last year will spend four more years behind bars for it.

Coty Grey Johnson of Waynesboro received his latest sentence in Augusta Circuit Court Thursday, January 18.

Johnson and Daniel Gordon Henderson escaped the jail around 3:20 a.m. on June 12, 2017.

According to authorities, Johnson was being held on child abuse, drug, driving, and probation violation charges. Meanwhile, Henderson was being held on driving, drug, and probation violation related charges.

The pair are said to have fled while on kitchen duty, when an officer escorted them to an outside dumpster.

Both inmates were later picked up in Rockingham County.