Woolen Mills Murder Case Going to Albemarle County Grand Jury

One of the four men charged in connection to a murder in the Woolen Mills neighborhood is waiving his preliminary hearing.

Nineteen-year-old Eduardo Zelaya went before a judge in Albemarle General District Court Thursday, January 18. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year old Marvin Joel Rivera-Guevara.

The victim’s body was discovered along an Albemarle County creek on July 4, 2017. Police have said Rivera-Guevara does not appear to be connected with a gang, but believe some of the suspects may have affiliation with MS-13.

Zelaya’s case is now set to go to a grand jury on February 5.

The three other men - Jose Luis Escobar Umana of Woodbridge, Walter Antonio Amaya of Manassas Park, and Juan Carlos Argueta of Charlottesville -are also charged with second-degree murder. They are expected to appear in court Thursday, January 25.