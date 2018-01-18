Northern Virginia Among Finalists for Amazon's Second Headquarters

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon is narrowing the list of cities under consideration for its second headquarters from 238 to 20, with the largest concentration in the Northeast.

Amazon, based in Seattle, plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses.

Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, which has revolutionized the way people shop.

The list released on Thursday includes the cities of:

Atlanta, GA,

Austin, TX,

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH.

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

New York City, NY.

Newark, NJ

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington, D.C.

To learn more about Amazon's HQ2, visit https://www.amazon.com/amazonHQ2

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.