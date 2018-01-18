Misdemeanor Charge Dropped Against Jason Kessler

A misdemeanor charge against Unite the Right organizer Jason Eric Kessler was dropped after new evidence came forward.

Activist Emily F. Gorcenski filed a complaint, believing Kessler had posted her address with a picture of her home on the internet so that people would harass her. Officers then served a warrant on Kessler back on October 17, 2017. He was charged with one count of use of a person's identity with the intent to coerce, intimidate, or harass.

The charge was dropped Thursday, January 18, in Charlottesville General District Court. Gorcenski agreed with the commonwealth's motion to dismiss the case, because the investigation now points to a separate - and not yet identified - person being responsible for posting her information.

"Online harassment is not mere trolling. It is not harmless, but a serious and potentially violent concern that affects all people in our community," she said outside of court.

Gorcenski said she has experienced "several instances of violent harassment from white supremacists and nationalists." The activist adds that she was the victim of a “swatting” incident that also happened back in October, when a police SWAT team was called to her house by an unidentified caller.

Charlottesville Police Department said no charges have been filed at this time, and that the investigation is ongoing.