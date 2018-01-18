Charlottesville to Hold Hillsdale Drive Extension Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

01/18/2018 Release from Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 26 to celebrate the opening of the Hillsdale Drive Extension. Local officials from the City of Charlottesville, County of Albemarle and the Commonwealth of Virginia will be commemorating this important connection within our community.

The event will be held on the shared use path at the roundabout which connects Zan Road with Hillsdale Drive. Parking is available within Seminole Square Shopping Center, next to the roundabout. Limited chairs and light refreshments will be provided. No traffic detours or impacts are anticipated during the ceremony.

Hillsdale Drive Ext Map Rendering (PDF)

This project completes a two-lane, multi-modal roadway with dedicated turn lanes from Rio Road in the County of Albemarle to Hydraulic Road in the City of Charlottesville, parallel to Route 29. The 25-mph roadway was designed to facilitate local trips for residents to their homes, assisted living centers, the Senior Center and retail/entertainment businesses - whether biking, walking or driving.

Construction on the Hillsdale Drive project began in June of 2016. The project included:

3,600 linear feet of shared-use path on the east side of the road and 5,800 linear feet of sidewalk on the west side, south of Greenbrier Drive;

Bike lanes north of Greenbrier Drive and share the road arrows ("sharrows") south of Greenbrier Drive;

A 160 foot long bridge over a stream;

A roundabout at Zan Road and Hillsdale Drive;

A new traffic signal at Seminole Court and Hillsdale Drive;

Re-alignment of Greenbrier Drive and Hillsdale Drive intersection with the former Pepsi Place;

Reconstruction and relocation of existing stormwater basin at Greenbrier Drive with native plantings;

Landscaping with 86 Shade trees;

Pedestrian Lighting.

Work will continue on minor remediation repairs outside of the roadway before formal street acceptance. A traffic alert will be issued prior to any lane closures or flagging operations.