Plans Move Forward to Redevelop Historic Milk Plant in Charlottesville

Plans to transform a historic milk processing plant in Charlottesville are moving forward. Developers went before the Board of Architectural Review Wednesday night for a "certificate of appropriateness" application, which was granted.

The $80 million "Dairy Central" project will replace the former Monticello Dairy building along Preston Avenue and Grady Avenue.

It's set to include restaurants, a craft brewery, and office space. The board discussed landscaping, lighting, and plans for a "cow mural" on the building.

Construction is set to get underway this summer.