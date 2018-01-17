Hall Monitor: Observations From the Bench Allowed UVa Senior to Succeed

The UVa men's basketball team will play outside the commonwealth of Virginia for the first time in over a month on Thursday night, as the second-ranked 'Hoos travel to face Georgia Tech.

Seven of the Cavaliers' last eight games have been at home, with the lone road trip coming on January 3rd at Virginia Tech.

The Wahoos (16-1, 5-0 ACC) enter the matchup with the Yellow Jackets on an eight-game winning streak.

Devon Hall has played a big role in the success.

The senior guard is second on the team in scoring (12.8 PPG) and rebounds (4.1 RPG).

Hall leads the Cavaliers in assists (57), free throws (45 of 49 FTM), and three-point percentage (47.5 percent).

Devon Hall is in his fifth season at Virginia.

He redshirted his freshman year, and sat on the bench observing players like Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Anderson, and Joe Harris.

"Being able to watch other guys do it, you learn from being on the bench," says Hall. "You see other guys do it. You talk to them, about how you're able to pick your spots, and being able to have certain experiences, things become a little bit easier, and a little bit slower, and so you just take your time, and let the game come."

Virginia and Georgia Tech tip off in Atlanta on Thursday at eight o'clock on NBC 29.