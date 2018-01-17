Study Suggests Lidl Grocery Stores in Albemarle County Could Save Shoppers Money

Plans for some new Lidl grocery stores in Albemarle County have been delayed.

This, as a new study suggests that having Lidl grocery stores ultimately save consumers money.

According to a new study from the University of North Carolina, on average, grocery stores near a Lidl set their prices about 9.3 percent lower than in markets without the grocery chain.

So far site plans have been submitted for two Lidl stores for Albemarle County.

But, according to the Timmons Group out of Richmond who submitted the plans, both projects have been put on the back burner.

Consumers would like to see the stores built.

“For me that would mean obviously buying more healthier options, it would definitely help the budget,” Joy Schiavone, grocery shopper, said.

“I think it would be a lot more convenient I guess, there’s more of us in our family so that would mean more food and less grocery trips,” shopper Cora Schiavone said.

It's not clear if the Lidl grocery chains will get built or not.

The Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce says a new grocery store would mean healthy competition.

Statement from Kroger in response to study:

Kroger’s pricing is competitive. We often find price comparisons are based on a limited number of items and do not represent a complete and accurate picture of total store value. We have reduced prices on thousands of items over the past five years. Our research tells us that customers also value (1) variety of brands and products, (2) freshness, (3) customer service, (4) convenience and (5) lower fuel prices with Kroger fuel points. Kroger has fuel centers, pharmacies and offers online ordering and curbside pickup in Charlottesville. Kroger has been part of the Charlottesville community since 1959 and continues to contribute to the community, particularly through our partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Our three stores employ approximately 600 valued associates.

