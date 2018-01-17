Quantcast

Senator Files Bill that Requires Albemarle Co. Residents Remove Snow, Ice

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

People who live in Albemarle County could be required to start shoveling, or face consequences.

State Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-25th) filed senate Bill 684 which would add the county to the list of localities that can require its residents remove snow and ice. 

Right now, the law only applies to counties in northern Virginia.

The bill is currently being reviewed by the senate committee on local government.  

    Reported by Caroline Coleburn

