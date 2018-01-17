Healthcare Leaders Hold Discussion on Closing Racial Disparities

At times, minorities do not get the same level of care from doctors and nurses as their white counterparts.

Now, Charlottesville area health-care leaders are trying to find ways to close that gap.

Dr. Eliseo Perez-Stable led Thursday's discussion at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center speaking about the importance of working towards equity and inclusion in the healthcare field.

He is the director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities with the National Institutes of Health.

He says that socio-economic status can play a huge role in someone's health.

The goal of the meeting was to bring community members together to get the conversation going about how to close the gap in coverage in Charlottesville.

“We know that there are health disparities in our community and to address those you really need to bring everybody in the community together not just the health organizations, it’s related to jobs and education and all the social determinants of health as well,” Jacklene Martin, director of community benefits at Martha Jefferson, said.

The event was put on by the University of Virginia Health System, Sentara Martha Jefferson, the United Way, and others.