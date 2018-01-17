UVA Health System Opens Clinic on Route 29 in Albemarle Co.

University of Virginia's Health System has launched a new clinic off Route 29 in Albemarle County.

UVA Primary Care Riverside Clinic provides things like X-Rays, pediatric medicine, medical exams, and care for chronic illnesses.

The clinic accepts walk-ins for anyone; even if you are not a registered patient with UVA. Clinic physicians say it is in a perfect location.

"It's a great place to be because it's right off 29. So we have great access for people who are in the northern end of the town as well as the counties north of here coming into town too,” John Davidson, a physician, said.

The clinic is open Monday through Saturday and is across Route 29 from the DoubleTree Hotel.