Naval Officers of Crashed Ships Face Charges

Commanding officers of two Navy ships involved in deadly crashes, including the one that killed a Fluvanna County sailor, now face serious military charges.

Nineteen-year-old Dakota Rigsby died while serving on the USS Fitzgerald in the waters off Japan last year.

The Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine container ship in June. In all, seven sailors died.

Its commanding officer and three other officers face charges including dereliction of duty, hazarding a vessel and negligent homicide.

The commanding officer of the USS John S. McCain also faces charges for a crash with a merchant ship near Singapore in august.

That crash killed 10 crew members.