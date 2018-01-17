Quantcast

Developer Submits Updated Plans for Dewberry Hotel Project

Concept art for the Dewberry Hotel Concept art for the Dewberry Hotel
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The developer of the Dewberry Hotel on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall has submitted updated plans for the eye-sore of a structure.

The vice president of design with Dewberry Capital submitted a 19-page document to describe height and setback changes before the project gets started. There's also an updated artist rendering of what the building would look like.

The plans were submitted in December 2017.

The Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review is set to review the plans in February, 2018.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

