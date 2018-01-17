Developer Submits Updated Plans for Dewberry Hotel Project

The developer of the Dewberry Hotel on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall has submitted updated plans for the eye-sore of a structure.

The vice president of design with Dewberry Capital submitted a 19-page document to describe height and setback changes before the project gets started. There's also an updated artist rendering of what the building would look like.

The plans were submitted in December 2017.

The Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review is set to review the plans in February, 2018.