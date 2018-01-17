Augusta Co. Man Hospitalized After Allegedly Leading Deputies on Chase

Release from Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

On 01/16/18 deputies with the Sheriff’s Office received information that a wanted man, Zachary E. Talley, 23, could be found in Verona operating a silver station wagon.

Deputies verified that there were four outstanding warrants for Talley (2 felony theft and 2 misdemeanor capias).

At approximately 1730 hours, deputies encountered Talley and another male occupant, in the silver vehicle described, in the 200 block of Laurel Hill Rd. and advised him that we held warrants for his arrest. Talley failed to comply with orders for him to exit his vehicle by rolling up his window and locking his door. He subsequently sped away.

Deputies pursued Talley toward Lee Hwy where it is reported he entered the intersection without regard for the general public. Talley continued to elude pursuing deputies, while his passenger put his hands out the window as if to surrender. Talley turned onto Spring Hill Rd. and struck a deputy’s occupied vehicle before turning onto Berry Farm Rd. He continued toward Quicks Mill Rd. where he disregarded the stop sign.

Talley, after striking several civilian vehicles, stopped in the 100 block of Limestone Rd. before fleeing on foot. The passenger surrendered and warned deputies that Talley was armed.

An Augusta County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was deployed and quickly located Talley in a wooded area. Talley was given multiple commands to show his= hands, but refused to do so. As deputies attempted to take Talley into custody, he actively resisted. Talley claimed to be armed and threatened bodily harm to those attempting to take him into custody. A Taser was deployed, but Talley continued to resist.

Talley, who we suspect ingested narcotics, went unresponsive and rescue was summoned. He was transported to Augusta Health for treatment. As of this writing, he is still hospitalized.

A loaded firearm, suspected narcotics, jewelry, and a ski mask were found inside his car.

One of the pursuing deputies parked adjacent to Talley’s vehicle and caught fire. It’s believed to have started when dry grass contacted the under carriage of the cruiser. Efforts to extinguish the fire were made by deputies, before the fire fully engulfed the cruiser.

No injuries were reported by the deputy whose vehicle was struck, nor were there any injuries to the deputy whose vehicle burned. One deputy was treated and released for an injury to his hand that he sustained while taking Talley into custody.

Talley’s passenger was released at the scene.

The following charges are pending against Talley (in addition to the original four outstanding warrants):

-felony eluding

-possess firearm by convicted felon

-possess firearm while in possession of a sch. I or II substance

-possess sch. I or II substance

-possess marijuana

-possession of burglary tools

-obstruction of justice

-false information to police

-fail to stop for a red light

-fail to stop for a stop (sign x2)

-assault on LEO X2

The Virginia State Police is working the crash(s) involving the vehicles Talley hit while trying to flee. It shall be noted that no county vehicles were crashed during this incident (other than Talley striking one of our cars as noted above). Additional charges may be placed by their agency.