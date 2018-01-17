Record-Breaking Number of In-State Students Expected to Attend UVA

The University of Virginia is on pace to enroll a record-setting number of in-state high schoolers in 2018.

More than 11,000 undergraduates from the commonwealth attended UVA this past semester, the most in the university’s history.

A record-setting number of applicants for fall 2018 means UVA is likely to break that record again.

“This is the flagship public university in the state of Virginia, so we have an obligation and commitment to Virginians to provide an education to students that reside here. Some of our very best students from the applicant pool each year are from the state of Virginia,” said Greg Roberts, undergraduate dean of admission.

The University of Virginia has seen a 14-percent increase in the number of in-state enrollees for the past 5 years.