Petition to Rename Emancipation Park Delivered to Charlottesville City Hall

The covered statue of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park

A petition to rename a downtown Charlottesville park again is scheduled to go before City Council next month.

In February 2017, Charlottesville City Council voted to move the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee out of downtown and rename Lee Park. In June 2017, council renamed Lee Park to Emancipation Park, despite that name never showing up on the official list of recommended renaming options collected by a community survey.

Community activist Mary Carey delivered a petition to rename Emancipation Park to City Hall late last week. The petition calls council's decision to name it Emancipation Park insulting, heartless, and inhumane because the name conjures up reminders of slavery.

The petition has more than 500 signatures, including 247 signatures collected online.

City Council is set to discuss the petition at its meeting on February 20.