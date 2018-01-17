Website Tracks Solar Energy Produced at UVA

The University of Virginia has launched an online tool that allows people to track the school's solar energy production.

01/17/2018 Release from the University of Virginia:

The University of Virginia has launched an online tool that uses real-time data to help students, faculty, staff and the community stay up to date on the university’s progress towards a robust renewable energy portfolio. About 1,700 solar panels were installed on grounds last year, including rooftop systems on the UVA Bookstore, Clemons Library, Ruffner Hall and Skipwith Hall.

The Renewable Energy Tracker website highlights the current energy production on all of these panels, which totals close to 700,000 kilowatt hours of solar energy production to date, enough to power approximately 70 homes for a year.

Multiple work groups at UVA collaborated to create this online tool to raise awareness of the university’s investment in solar energy production, the environmental savings resulting from these initiatives and to support learning opportunities for students, faculty and staff.

Meters installed on the rooftop solar panels and within the corresponding buildings track the production of solar power as well as the electric demand fed from the panels. While some of the panels and the energy they produce are owned by UVA, others are leased to Dominion Virginia Power and the energy they produce goes to the grid, not to UVA buildings directly.

The more than 160 sustainability-related courses at the university are able to use the data of the panels’ energy output and overall performance to support their study and potential research opportunities surrounding the use of renewable energy. UVA Facilities Management employees regularly host tours of the solar panels for the university community, including recent tours for groups of electrical engineering students and staff interested in sustainability topics.

Over the past year, UVA staff have worked in partnership with School of Engineering and Applied Sciences students to evaluate the rooftops of all 500-plus buildings on grounds for their solar energy potential. This rooftop analysis is being translated into a phasing plan to install additional solar panels, annually increasing the amount of renewable energy on grounds.

In an effort to keep costs down by increasing the number of solar panels installed in-house by UVA staff, two university employees recently earned the industry’s top certification through the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP). The NABCEP PV Installation Professional certification is widely recognized as the “gold standard” for renewable energy professionals and is required of all contractors installing solar arrays on grounds.

In addition to on-grounds solar projects, the university has entered into power purchase agreements with Dominion to purchase the output of two new utility-scale solar power projects. When completed, these projects will generate enough solar power to offset 21 percent of UVA’s electricity demand and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Renewable Energy Tracker site was designed to allow for the incorporation of all of these future installations as well as the tracking of other renewable energy systems, such as wind turbines.