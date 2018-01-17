VDOT: Conditions Improving on Central Virginia Roads

01/17/2018 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

CULPEPER — Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation continue snow operations across Central Virginia as the early morning snow begins to taper to flurries. Most major highways are clear of snow and wet at this hour, but many secondary roads are reported in minor condition, meaning they have patches of slush and snow on the road surface.

Snowplow operators are shifting their work to secondary roads (numbered 600 and above) and neighborhood streets and will continue treating those roads through the day and plowing if snow accumulations are sufficient. VDOT’s goal is to complete plowing and treating roads by nightfall, when temperatures are forecast to fall well below freezing.

Travelers should continue to drive with caution, allow extra time for their drive, reduce speed and increase following distance from other vehicles. Be sure to allow extra distance between your vehicle and snow plows.

Those traveling to other areas of Virginia should check road conditions along their route since conditions may vary from their starting point. Road conditions, VDOT’s traffic camera network and weather forecasts are available using VDOT’s free 511 tools.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and on the district’s snow information webpage.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.