Kids Sledding at Washington Park as Charlottesville Gets 1st Snow Day of 2018

Some kids in Charlottesville are out and about Wednesday afternoon, taking advantage of the snow covered hill at Washington Park.

Roads around the city appeared pretty clear as snow began tapering off around 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 17, leaving behind a tiny amount of powder on the ground.

But the hill at Washington Park saw kids slipping and sliding all over the place. Despite seeing a lot of green grass, kids and their parents have been able to get down the hill quickly because it’s so icy.

Many of the families agree that Washington Park’s hill is the best spot for sledding in the downtown area.

"It's nostalgic for my kids now. They remember when they were little with the huge inflatable mattress going down as a family and a lot of broken sleds here, a lot of memories. It's always the place they want to go," said Aaron Baker.

The Charlottesville area is not expected to get any more snow Wednesday, but temperatures will stay below the freezing mark. Police are asking people to drive a little slower, and increase following distance between vehicles.