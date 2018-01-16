Former Wahoo Mike Scott Having Best Season in NBA

Mike Scott is in his first season with the Wizards

Former University of Virginia basketball star Mike Scott is having his best season in the NBA.

Scott is shooting 57.8% from the field and 42.7% from three-point range in his first season with the Washington Wizards, by far the best marks of his six year NBA career.

"Work on my game and my shots every day, not try to force anything," says Scott. Let the game come to me, play calm but still play energetic and play hard. I'm just trying to go out there and play hard every game no matter what."

Scott is often the Wizards first player off the bench averaging 9.1 points per game, his best mark since his second season in the NBA with Atlanta.

"Stay mentally focused, stay ready, whenever my name is called, says Scott. "Being able to go in the game and impact the game. Some games I'm not going to score twenty, some games maybe I could, but just having that humility and being ready."

Scott was in Charlottesville Sunday to watch Virginia battle North Carolina State. He says it was his first visit to UVa in four years.

"It's crazy seeing all the new faces there, the buildings are new, great to see the team doing well," says Scott. "They beat NC State pretty badly. I know Tony Bennett doesn't really care about rankings but they just play hard, play smart and play together."

Mike Scott signed a one-year contract with the Wizards prior to this season. Washington has a record of 25-19 and is currently in fifth place in the NBA's Eastern Conference.