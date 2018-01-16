Charlottesville City Council Takes Suggestions to Meeting Changes from Public

Charlottesville City Council heard from the public Tuesday night on how people want to restructure the way meetings are run.

This comes after Council meetings have gotten out of hand or disrupted by protesters since the summer's rallies.

The public came forward with a lot of suggestions from changing the time limits, to changing the space where they have conversations; overall it's that one word people are looking for in general: change.

Over the past few months, Charlottesville City Council meetings became disruptive, often with protests erupting.

Some say that’s the new norm since the Unite the Right rally.

"Nazis we're allowed to march through our streets largely unchecked and allowed to spew their violent venomous rhetoric on the supposed free speech. However when your citizens attempt to exercise those same rights of freedom of speech, they're silenced under the guides of a three minute time limit,” community activist Don Gathers said.

Others are calling for more decorum at meetings.

“All citizens who speak should be respected, whether it’s in the chamber or in city space and not subject to heckling, jeering or profanity,” Kay Slaughter, a former Charlottesville mayor, said.

Some say Councilors should be able to handle all kinds of opinions.

"If you're in politics, politics is a contact sport, if you can't take some criticism and occasional booing you shouldn't be in public life,” Paul Long said.

Councilors Wes Bellamy and Kathy Galvin talked about changing the start time to meetings and if a town hall style could stand in place of initial public comment.

Some say the three minutes people have to speak would be enough time, others don't agree.

"I think the amount of time a speaker has should be increased to maybe four minutes or five minutes,” Long said.

Galvin suggested having “town hall style” meetings in a place like CitySpace or Carver Rec Center to allow more open conversation.

"This elevated dais does not kind of lend itself that eyeball to eyeball dialogue. It’s very hierarchical, you're looking down on the person,” Councilor Kathy Galvin said.

No concrete decisions have been made.

Councilor Wes Bellamy went on to say we don’t have to be married to any if the ideas, they could do trial periods for six months and then change it if it doesn’t work.