Charlottesville City Council Approves Grant to Program for HIV, AIDS Patients Find Housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

People who live with HIV or AIDS in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are getting help paying their rent.

Tuesday night, Charlottesville City Council approved continuing a program that will give more than $200,000  to organizations that help people in need. The program housing opportunities for people with AIDS will get some of that money.

It helps people with HIV or AIDS get stable housing. Applicants have to go through an intensive process to figure out how much of their rent will get paid with the grant.

