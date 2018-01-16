Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Aundre Hyatt scored a game high 28 points in Miller's win over Blue Ridge
Deshaun Wade scored 18 points for Miller
BOYS BASKETBALL
Louisa County 78, Charlottesville 62
Monticello 64, Powhatan 61
STAB 84, Veritas School 35
Miller 81, Blue Ridge 72
George Mason 68, Madison County 64
Central Lunenburg 65, Buckingham County 58
Woodberry Forest 49, Fork Union 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlottesville 53, Louisa County 25
Powhatan 46, Monticello 44
Miller 52, Timberlake Christian 31
Stuart Hall 60, Covenant 30
Buckingham County 45, Central Lunenburg 23