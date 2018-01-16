Sister Cities Commission Looks to Establish More International Relationships

A commission made up of citizens from the Charlottesville area is working to make sure the city maintains healthy relationships around the world.

The Charlottesville Sister City Commission has a mission of building friendships, sharing our culture, and leaning about others' life experiences. The commission says that it's important to promote a greater understanding of other cultures in order to foster global peace and unity.

Charlottesville has already established ties with cities in France, Bulgaria, Italy, and Ghana.

To further expand its affiliations, the commission says it's always looking for people with connections to locations around the world to possibly establish more sister cities.

“There seems to be so much strife in the world these days, so really we're just looking to strengthen our relationships within our city and outside the city,” says Terri DiCintio, co-chair of the Charlottesville Sister City Commission.

If you would like to learn more about the commission, its meetings are held every third Tuesday of the month, or you can visit its website.