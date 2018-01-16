Greene Co. Sheriff's Office Arrests Wanted Fugitive

Release from Greene Co. Sheriff's Office:

On Monday morning January 16, 2018 Greene County Sheriff’s Office received information about the location of a wanted fugitive.

With the assistance of the United States Marshall Services Kevin Dewayne Taylor was located and arrested in Charlottesville.

Kevin Taylor, age 29 was wanted out of Greene County Circuit Court on the following offenses:

18.2-95 Grand Larceny, 2 counts

18.2-250 Possession of Schedule I or II drugs

These offenses are alleged to have been committed in September and at that time Mr. Taylor was a resident of Charlottesville. Mr. Taylor is currently being held on a $1500 secure bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.