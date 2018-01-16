Study: Virginia Hospitals Have More Money than Last Year

A new study shows Virginia hospitals are financially better off than they were at the end of 2016.

Both University of Virginia Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital's net worth has increased in the last year.

They say this means more money to improve patient care.

"It will allow us to better serve our patients,” Eric Swensen of UVA Health System said.

The new study by the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy shows that hospitals in Virginia are financially better off than they were a year ago.

"There's been continued demand for our services especially the care we provide for patients with complex and serious health needs,” Swensen said.

This increase in demand is helping fund the UVA Health System’s hospital expansion project.

“What that’s going to do is double the size of our emergency department, add some new interventional, procedural spaces for people who need surgery and then also we're going to build a bed tower with some new patient rooms,” Swensen said.

Sentara Martha Jefferson says the extra funds helped them open a new sports medicine clinic and provide free nutritional and weight loss counseling at the Starr Hill clinic.

“It allows us to provide access to those members in our community that might not otherwise have access to healthcare,” Amy Black at Sentara Martha Jefferson said.

Things were good this year, but the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association estimates that by 2022, annual cuts for Virginia hospitals is going to be approaching $1 billion.

"With reimbursement declining from the government for the things that we do today it continues to ratchet down so I think we will always work to be a very healthy organization so we can make those reinvestments, but it will not be the same as it was yesterday going forward,” Black said.

The Jefferson Institute says the study was conducted to help the General Assembly make informed decisions on the current debate about expanding and reforming Medicaid.