Charlottesville Looking to Improve Ridge Street Neighborhood Intersection

The city of Charlottesville is looking at ways to make a main drag that cuts through downtown to get out to the interstate less congested and safer for drivers and pedestrians.

This stretch that the city is studying has four names, and it’s at the corner where McIntire Road meets Ridge McIntire Road.

The city is working on a multimodal corridor study from Harris Street to Harris Road. The study will look at short-term and long-term ways to improve the roadway to reduce congestion, and the study's conductors will also suggest improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit.

The president of the Ridge Street Neighborhood Association says it's a challenge to meet the needs of commuters passing through and people who live along the corridor.

“I'm really excited that they're doing the study,” says Ann Marie Hohenberger, president of the Ridge Street Neighborhood Association. “It's a tricky stretch of road with a lot of things going on, and off the top of my head I can't think of a good solution for it. So I'm glad that somebody's taking a close look at it.”

The study will also include 11 intersections - including the one at Bailey Road.

The Orangedale Neighborhood Association president says drivers often speed downhill on Fifth Street, making it difficult for drivers off Bailey and pedestrians to cross all four lanes.

And with the closest crosswalk half a mile in either direction on Fifth, this current situation proves problematic for pedestrians.

The study will involve two community meetings before it wraps up in the summer. The first is an open house on Wednesday, January 17, from 5-7 p.m. at City Space on the Downtown Mall.

To learn more, visit the website for the Fifth-Ridge-McIntire multimodal corridor study.