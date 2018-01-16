VDOT Pretreating Roads in Central Va., Shenandoah Valley for Snow

Virginia Department of Transportation has spent most of Tuesday pretreating roads all across the area.

The department sent its salt and brine trucks along Interstate 64 from the Shenandoah Valley through Louisa County.

Night shift crews will work into the early Wednesday morning as the snow starts to come down. VDOT says it is most concerned about drivers sliding around if ice forms on the roadways.

"We are concerned about the possibility that we are going to have a thin layer of snow on top of frozen pavement which can make for very slick driving conditions so we really want people to be aware of that,” Lou Hatter of VDOT said.

Stay with NBC29 through tonight and tomorrow as we monitor conditions, and if you are out during the snowfall, drive slowly and carefully.