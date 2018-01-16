Family of Girl Recovering from Heart Transplant Receives New Car

Layla Gross is recovering from her second heart transplant

The gift was made possible by Mason's Toybox and Alyssa House

A family received a new car to help them make it to medical appointments

A little girl recovering from her second heart transplant received a late Christmas present.

On Tuesday, January 16, Layla Gross and her family received a free, refurbished, and reliable car that will help make sure she and her family won’t miss her medical appointments anymore.

Layla has been in and out of the hospital since she was one.

Recently, making trips to the hospital and doctor's appointments has been difficult with a car that was constantly breaking down.

That issue was alleviated on Monday when Kylie Gross, Layla’s mother, took a trip to the Honda dealership in the valley.

She thought she was going to the dealership to get a rental car until she could figure out long-term plans, but was completely taken aback when a magician made a car appear and told her it was hers to keep.

This Honda will help the family make it to the multiple appointments Layla has each week that help keep her healthy.

Layla is recovering from her second heart transplant. She was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means the left side of her heart never developed.

“I was afraid to even drive my car,” says Kylie. “We've been taking Ubers just so we don't break down. I don't want to be on the side of the road with her - she can't take public transportation, especially in the first year. She's very prone to getting sick."

Gross was completely shocked when she was presented with the car, and responded with, "what do you mean that's mine!"

All of this was organized by Mason's Toybox and the Alyssa House in Charlottesville, and it was made possible by Valley Honda.

The family is very grateful for everyone's generosity.