Family of Girl Recovering from Heart Transplant Receives New Car

Family of Girl Recovering from Heart Transplant Receives New CarPosted: Updated:
A family received a new car to help them make it to medical appointments
Valley Honda donated the car
The gift was made possible by Mason's Toybox and Alyssa House
Layla Gross is recovering from her second heart transplant
Family of Girl Recovering from Heart Transplant Receives New CarMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story