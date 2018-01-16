UVA Working with Universities to Improve Computer Processing

The University of Virginia School of Engineering & Applied Sciences is taking on a $27 million project to improve the way computers work around the world.

The university is launching CRISP, which stands for “Center for Research in Intelligent Storage and Processing in Memory.” The goal of the program will be to improve the way data gets to computer hard drives. The school said "data bottlenecking" has been a problem for computers since 1988.

Data bottlenecking refers to how computer processors have gotten so fast, that memory (RAM) and storage (hard drives) cannot keep up.

CRISP will create new computer chips that will bring up the speed of how data is handled. The chips will help quickly analyze massive data sets used for things like medical research and national security.

The University of Virginia's center will include researchers from seven other universities, working together to solve the data bottleneck in current computer architecture.

"This center is going to provide the next generation, the technology to make that 'through put' as efficient and as fast as possible to be able to create solutions from those large data sets," said Craig Benson, dean of engineering.

CRISP is part of a $200 million, five-year national program that will fund centers led by six universities: UVA, University of California at Santa Barbara, Carnegie Mellon University, Purdue University, the University of Michigan and the University of Notre Dame.