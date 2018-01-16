Former UVa Star Malcolm Brogdon Adjusts to New Role in Second NBA Season

Brogdon is averaing 13.4 points per game in his second NBA season

Former University of Virginia basketball star Malcolm Brogdon has avoided a sophomore slump and is having a solid second season in the NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard is building on last season where he was named NBA Rookie of the Year.

Brogdon is at times adjusting to a new role this season. He made his sixth straight start for the Bucks Monday afternoon against the Wizards. He started the season at point guard then was sent to the bench after Milwaukee acquired veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe.

Bledsoe and Brogdon have started together the last six games with Brogdon moving to shooting guard.

It's been a change for Brogdon who started the last 22 games last season for Milwaukee at point guard including the playoffs.

"It's an adjustment, Eric is a guy who's easy to play with because he's such a threat," says Brogdon. "Just got to be ready to catch and shoot, got to be ready to make a quick decision. I think it helps us, I think it makes us dangerous. Everybody can really create their own shot and it makes us hard to matchup with."

"I think he's having a great second year," says Bucks head coach Jason Kidd. " Being able to adapt, start, then with the trade being able to come off the bench and now back in the starting lineup. It just shows his flexibility and his high basketball IQ to try and help the team win."

Brogdon has been consistent and efficient shooting 48.2 percent including 50 percent or better in nine of Milwaukee's last 12 games.

Brogdon is averaging 13.4 points per game, scoring in double figures in 22 of the last 24 contests.

"I have great teammates, I have a coach that believes in me," says Brogdon. "That puts me in a great spot to be successful, it's just about going out there and playing with confidence."

Milwaukee was expected to be a team on the rise with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo but right now the Bucks are just three games above .500 at 23-20.

Brogdon says, "Just being inconsistent, there are some things we need to shore up especially on the defensive end. We haven't played at a high level consistently and I think we have the potential to do that but we have to regroup a little bit and get to that point."

During the busy course of the NBA season the former Virginia Cavalier follows his alma-mater closely, impressed by UVa seniors Devon Hall and Isaiah Wilkins.

"They're the rock for the team, they're the consistency and that's the beauty of coach Bennett's system. They always have seniors that hold the team together, hold the team down and be the leaders."