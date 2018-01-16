Sports Anchor / ReporterUpdated:
WVIR-TV/NBC29 seeks a Sports Anchor/Reporter to join our News Team. If you are an outstanding storyteller with strong skills in field reporting, shooting and anchoring then we are looking for you. This is a great opportunity to work for a top rated news channel and cover college sports. With the University of Virginia in our backyard, you will cover big-time ACC football and basketball in addition to a variety of high school sports.
Job Responsibilities (including but not limited to):
- Write, edit and shoot breaking sports news stories
- Conduct interviews with members of the community
- Present sports stories on location and live in studio
- Create content for social media/web
- Other duties as assigned
Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism or related field
- Proven ability to deliver engaging stories
- Excellent verbal and written skills
- Ability to produce quality work within tight deadlines
- Flexibility to work assigned shifts
- A valid driver’s license is required for this position
Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume, non-returnable DVD or web link, and a completed NBC29 application, available here, to:
WVIR-TV NBC29
Attn: Human Resources Manager
503 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com
No phone calls please.
Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.
EOE
