WVIR-TV/NBC29 seeks a Sports Anchor/Reporter to join our News Team. If you are an outstanding storyteller with strong skills in field reporting, shooting and anchoring then we are looking for you. This is a great opportunity to work for a top rated news channel and cover college sports. With the University of Virginia in our backyard, you will cover big-time ACC football and basketball in addition to a variety of high school sports.

Job Responsibilities (including but not limited to):

Write, edit and shoot breaking sports news stories

Conduct interviews with members of the community

Present sports stories on location and live in studio

Create content for social media/web

Other duties as assigned

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism or related field

Proven ability to deliver engaging stories

Excellent verbal and written skills

Ability to produce quality work within tight deadlines

Flexibility to work assigned shifts

A valid driver’s license is required for this position

Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume, non-returnable DVD or web link, and a completed NBC29 application, available here, to:

WVIR-TV NBC29

Attn: Human Resources Manager

503 E. Market St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com

No phone calls please.

Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.

EOE