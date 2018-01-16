Quantcast

Sports Anchor / Reporter

WVIR-TV/NBC29 seeks a Sports Anchor/Reporter to join our News Team.  If you are an outstanding storyteller with strong skills in field reporting, shooting and anchoring then we are looking for you. This is a great opportunity to work for a top rated news channel and cover college sports.  With the University of Virginia in our backyard, you will cover big-time ACC football and basketball in addition to a variety of high school sports.

Job Responsibilities (including but not limited to):

  • Write, edit and shoot breaking sports news stories
  • Conduct interviews with members of the community
  • Present sports stories on location and live in studio
  • Create content for social media/web
  • Other duties as assigned

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism or related field
  • Proven ability to deliver engaging stories
  • Excellent verbal and written skills
  • Ability to produce quality work within tight deadlines
  • Flexibility to work assigned shifts
  • A valid driver’s license is required for this position

Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume, non-returnable DVD or web link, and a completed NBC29 application, available here, to:

WVIR-TV NBC29
Attn: Human Resources Manager
503 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com

No phone calls please.

Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.

EOE