Administrative Sales Assistant

Administrative Sales AssistantUpdated:
WVIR-TV/NBC29 is seeking a proactive individual who is able to operate in a constantly changing environment, to assist in the daily responsibilities of our regional and national advertising business. This position stays in close contact via phone and online correspondence with ad agencies, local and national clients along with daily face-to-face interactions with internal sales, traffic and accounting staff.
Desired Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- Detail oriented, well organized and committed to producing quality work
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Ability to work in a deadline driven environment
- Desire and ability to learn sales software programs
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Proven Microsoft Office proficiency
- High school diploma or higher
- 1-2 years of administrative support experience is preferred
- Previous experience in media advertising is a plus
NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package for full-time employees, including but not limited to health insurance, 401(k) options, and paid time off.
Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume and completed NBC29 application, available here, to:
Human Resources
WVIR-TV NBC29
503 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com
No phone calls please. Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.
EOE
