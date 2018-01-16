VDOT Prepares Roads for Forecast Wintry Weather

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CULPEPER — The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District is preparing for a winter storm that is forecast to sweep across Virginia overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

Current forecasts call for the several inches of snow across the Piedmont counties, with greater accumulations along the Blue Ridge Mountains and to the south near Charlottesville.

VDOT crews applied a solution of salt and water, called brine, to Interstate 64 and I-66 on Monday, and are working through the day today to apply brine on the region’s primary highways. The operation requires several trucks traveling at slow speed and drivers should leave plenty of room between their vehicles and the brine trucks.

Night shift crews will report to work at 8 p.m. Tuesday to prepare for the storm and monitor road conditions. When precipitation begins, VDOT snowplow operators will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction.

Once the snow accumulates on the road surface they will begin plowing. Crews will first focus on the interstates and primary highways before shifting to secondary routes.

Below-freezing temperatures will create the potential for slick driving conditions overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. Motorists who must travel are encouraged to check road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and on the district’s snow information webpage.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock.